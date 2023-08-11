David Finlay Says Will Ospreay Is A Marked Man

After his recent defeat at NJPW’s G1 Climax 33 tournament, David Finlay called out his opponent and promised payback was coming (per Fightful). Finlay claimed he would not forget the events of their confrontation and stated his intent to take down Will Ospreay fully in the future. You can find a highlight from Finlay and watch his full comments below.

On his plans to defeat Ospreay at a later date: “Ospreay, you just made the biggest mistake of your stupid life. You just took my Tokyo Dome main event away from me. I do not forgive, and I certainly do not forget. Ospreay, you are a marked man. You better keep eyes in the back of your head. I am coming for you when you least expect it. I gonna take you out. I will take everything from you. Do you understand me? You English piece of shit. I will end you. I will end Will Ospreay.”