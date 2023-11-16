David Marquez Confirms He Was In Talks With The CW For UWN

David Marquez has confirmed reports that he was in talks with The CW for the United Wrestling Network. It was reported that before WWE announced that NXT would be moving to The CW starting next October that Marquez’s UWN had been in talks with the network and that at some point possible strategies were being discussed before WWE came into the picture. Marquez took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that report, writing:

“You are hearing my name on podcasts and reading my name in print. Yes it’s true, I was in long negotiations with the network and that’s all I’m going to say about it for now. Please don’t contact me for comments or guesting on your show on this subject. Thank you all for your continued support and I hope to see you out for @unitedwrestling on 12/17 in Long Beach!”