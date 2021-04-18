wrestling / News
David Marquez Reveals He Has Been Blocked By Nick Aldis On Twitter
April 17, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, United Wrestling Network owner David Marquez revealed that he has been blocked by NWA World Champion Nick Aldis on the social media service. Marquez used to work with the NWA but recently announced that he wasn’t invited back when the company made its return earlier this year. He had previously worked as a ring announcer and interviewer when the NWA came back in October 2019.
With a photo as evidence of the block, he wrote: “I’m glad I know where we stand. It’s going to make what I’m about to do next easier.”
I’m glad I know where we stand. It’s going to make what I’m about to do next easier ✌️ pic.twitter.com/InEViX3FUJ
— David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) April 17, 2021
