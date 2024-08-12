Dax Harwood Calls For AEW World Tag Team Title Match At All In

Dax Harwood is angling to get FTR a World Tag Team Championship match at AEW All In. The Young Bucks are set to defend the titles against The Acclaimed at Dynamite this Wednesday, and Harwood posted to Twitter to promote the match while also pushing for one of his own.

Harwood wrote in the retweet:

“We want the winners at Wembley. #AEWAllIn”

No World Tag Team Championship match has yet been established for the London PPV, which takes place on August 25th.