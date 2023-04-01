wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Anniversary Of First FTR/Briscoes Match
April 1, 2023 | Posted by
Today is the one-year anniversary of the first match between FTR and the Briscoes, which happened at ROH Supercard of Honor 2022. In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood marked the anniversary by paying tribute to Jay Briscoe.
He wrote: “1 year ago, my life completely changed. Thank you all. Thank you, Jay. I love you.”
1 year ago, my life completely changed. Thank you all. Thank you, Jay. I love you. https://t.co/liUsnBLDYX
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Seen With Mustache & New Look Backstage at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Tony Khan on Goldberg Being ‘Interesting for AEW,’ Says It Won’t Happen in ROH
- Gisele Shaw Says Rick Steiner Threw Transphobic Comments At Her At WrestleCon This Weekend
- Tony Khan Gives Update On Dante Martin After ROH Supercard of Honor Injury