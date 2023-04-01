wrestling / News

Dax Harwood Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Anniversary Of First FTR/Briscoes Match

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
FTR Briscoes ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

Today is the one-year anniversary of the first match between FTR and the Briscoes, which happened at ROH Supercard of Honor 2022. In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood marked the anniversary by paying tribute to Jay Briscoe.

He wrote: “1 year ago, my life completely changed. Thank you all. Thank you, Jay. I love you.

