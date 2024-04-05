wrestling / News
DDT Goes Philadelphia Results 4.4.24: Konosuke Takeshita, Bilie Starks & More In Action
DDT Pro Wrestling held their DDT Goes Philadelphia show on Thursday in Philadelphia, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Collective show, which aired on TrillerTV+, below (per Cagematch.net):
* Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos def. Bryan Keith & Shota
* Tetsuya Endo def. Andrew Everett
* Chiitan def. Dan The Dad
* Yoshihiko def. Kazuki Hirat
* DDT Universal Championship No Rules Match: MAO def. Billie Starkz
* DAMNATION T.A def. Nick Wayne & Takeshi Masada
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Shunma Katsumata
* Yuki Ueno def. Mike Bailey
