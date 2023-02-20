DDT Pro Friendship, Effort & Victory In Nagoya Results 2.19.23: Multiple Titles Defended

DDT Pro’s latest show was Friendship, Effort & Victory In Nagoya on Sunday, with several titles on the line and more. The show aired on Wrestle Universe from Nagoya, Aichi, Japan and you can see the results below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* D Generations Cup Block B Match: Takeshi Masada [4] def. Toi Kojima [4]

* D Generations Cup Block A Match: Yuya Koroku [6] def. Hideki Okatani [4]

* Antonio Honda & Saki Akai def. Pheromones, DISASTER BOX, and Gota Ihashi & Keigo Nakamura

* Burning & Yukio Sakaguchi def. Kazuma Sumi, Makoto Oishi & Yuji Hino

* Chris Brookes, Hagane Shinno & Kip Sabian def. Harimao & Yuki Ueno

* DDT Extreme Championship Master Of Environment Match: Jun Akiyama def. Akito

* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Penelope Ford def. Saki Akai

* The 37KAMIINA (MAO & Shunma Katsumata) & Yukio Naya def. HARASHIMA, Shinya Ishida & Soma Takao

* DDT Universal Championship Match: Naruki Doi def. KANON