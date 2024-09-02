Dean Muhtadi Comments On Possibility Of Another BLP Combine

As previously reported, Dean Muhtadi’s Paragon Talent Agency and Black Label Pro (BLP) are partnering with Draft Kings for a wrestling combine. It happens on Wednesday and features names like Moose, Mandy Rose, Jake Hager and more. In an interview with Fightful, Muhtadi spoke about the possibility of another combine some time in the future.

He said: “Oh, absolutely and who knows? Maybe we keep it the same. Maybe we like come with a different approach next time. But we just announced this event and the week one metrics were just so much better than we possibly could have hoped. So as far as we’re at right now it’s more or less a lot to do this thing again. So we’re hoping we can keep this momentum riding high. It’s just a different concept. It’s very unique. I think a lot of people think that this might be a worked event because they can’t fathom that this is actually gonna be a shoot, but I promise you, it’s gonna be a hundred percent real and that’s gonna be the glory of this one, man. The guys and the girls wanted something that they could legit train for and legit compete with each other against. Almost make them feel like the old days a little bit and then everyone gets to do what they do their bread and butter and wrestle matches afterwards. It’s going to be fun, man. We’re, we’re stoked about it.“