Dean Muhtadi, Black Label Pro Teaming With Draft Kings For Wrestling Combine

Dean Muhtadi’s Paragon Talent Agency and Black Label Pro are partnering with Draft Kings for a wrestling combine. Muhtadi, the former Mojo Rawley, announced on Twitter that the event will take place on September 4th at BLP’s Crowning Glory show in Chicago.

Muhtadi wrote:

“Wednesday 9/4 @WeAreParagonTalent is partnering with @Draftkings for the Wrestler’s Combine at @BlackLabelPro “Crowning Glory” to finally figure out which wrestler is the strongest, the fastest, and the most in shape! Over the next week you are going to see some of the biggest and baddest names in the game receive their invitations and prepare for this star studded event. Stay Tuned and Stay Hyped!!! #DKPartner http://BlackLabelPro.com”

Announced so far for the combine are Moose, Xia Zhao, Jordynne Grace and Parker Boudreaux, while the event has the following card thus far:

* BLP Championship Match: Raj Dhesi vs. Tom Lawlor

* Mustafa Ali vs. Sabin Gauge

* Appearance by Jerry Lawler

https://x.com/MojoMuhtadi/status/1824544287276867792

This is why they say you have to STAY ready, so you don’t have to GET ready 😤😤😤 4 men / 4 women

But only ONE juggernaut. pic.twitter.com/6iYLlGRQLt — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) August 19, 2024

Logan Square Auditorium

