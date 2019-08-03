Defiant Wrestling, Formerly What Culture Pro Wrestling, Is Shutting Down

Three years after it opened, Defiant Wrestling — formerly known as What Culture Pro Wrestling — is closing its doors. The UK-based promotion posted to Twitter to announce that they will be shutting down and thanking fans who supported them.

WCPW was founded by the WhatCulture Wrestling team back in 2016. After Adam Blampied, Adam Pacitti, Jack The Jober and King Ross left WhatCulture in 2017, it rebranded to Defiant.