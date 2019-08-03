wrestling / News
Defiant Wrestling, Formerly What Culture Pro Wrestling, Is Shutting Down
Three years after it opened, Defiant Wrestling — formerly known as What Culture Pro Wrestling — is closing its doors. The UK-based promotion posted to Twitter to announce that they will be shutting down and thanking fans who supported them.
WCPW was founded by the WhatCulture Wrestling team back in 2016. After Adam Blampied, Adam Pacitti, Jack The Jober and King Ross left WhatCulture in 2017, it rebranded to Defiant.
It has been an absolutely incredible journey over the past three years, but it is with a heavy heart that we today announce that the journey must come to an end.⁰⁰
To each and every one of you who worked on a show, attended a show, or watched a show… thank you. pic.twitter.com/ox6G9cNWAH
— DEFIANT Wrestling (@DEFIANTwres) August 1, 2019
