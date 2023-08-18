DEFY Announces Card For London Debut

DEFY Wrestling is headed to London next weekend, and the lineup for the show has been announced. The company has announced the following card for The Splendid & the Vile, which takes place on August 26th at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London:

* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA vs. Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins)

* Nick Wayne vs. KC Navarro

* DEFY Women’s World Championship Match: Vert Vixen vs. Hyan

* DEFY World Tag Team Championship Match: The Bollywood Boyz vs. Sunshine Machine

* DEFY BMF PNW Championship Match: Schaff vs. Gabriel Kidd

A pre-event meet and greet will be held with all the talent. You can get tickets for the show here.