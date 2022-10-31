Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team

A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.

In addition, Juster will be working as an “elder statesmen”-type role in the company, providing advice and support to all parts of the company’s business. Juster is the former ROH Director of Operations and worked with the AWA and WCW over the years. He is reportedly not at tonight’s show but will be at future events.