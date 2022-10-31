wrestling / News
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
October 30, 2022 | Posted by
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
In addition, Juster will be working as an “elder statesmen”-type role in the company, providing advice and support to all parts of the company’s business. Juster is the former ROH Director of Operations and worked with the AWA and WCW over the years. He is reportedly not at tonight’s show but will be at future events.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
- Cody Rhodes Claims AEW Exit Had Nothing to Do With Issues With The Elite or CM Punk
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’