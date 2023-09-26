Delmi Exo vs. B3CCA Title Match Signed for MLW Slaughterhouse

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a women’s World Featherweight Title bout for MLW Slaughterhouse next month. Champion Delmi Exo will defend her title against B3CCA at the event. Here’s the full announcement:

World Featherweight Title Fight signed for Slaughterhouse

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced World Featherweight Championship title fight: Delmi Exo (champion) vs. “International Popstar” B3CCA at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

A ghoulish grudge will see the top two women in the featherweight division grapple for gold at Slaughterhouse LIVE on FITE+.

MLW has spooked up another title fight for Slaughterhouse.

After putting The World Featherweight Champion on the injured list, Delmi Exo has been cleared and is ready to fight B3CCA. Earlier this month, the “God Queen” was hit over the head with a guitar by pro wrestler/performing artist B3CCA.

While some believe B3CCA is jealous of Exo’s ascension and buzz, B3CCA has enjoyed her own “hot summer fun,” racking up several impressive wins over the past few months, as well as performing her self-proclaimed “top trending” new EP, Hot Summer Fun.

B3CCA has been rumored to be romantically linked to Pete Davidson as well as being courted by Love, Doug, putting her in the gossip columns on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, Exo enters this title fight coming off a tour of Europe where she fought some of the continent’s best. Exo has undeniable momentum entering this grudge match for gold.

Will “the international popstar” dance her way to title town or feel the wicked wrath of the God Queen? Find out LIVE on FITE+!

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

World Featherweight Championship

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. B3CCA

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

Salina de la Renta

Matt Cardona

Mance Warner

National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page

World Middleweight Champion “Death Fighter” AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.