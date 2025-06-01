– During a recent interview with Wrestling Life, former WWE Tag Team Champions Demolition discussed attending this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 induction ceremony. The former Superstars were not inducted into this year’s class, but they were in attendance for the event. Barry Darsow (aka Smash) discussed the event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Barry Darsow on attending the ceremony: “I’ll tell you what was really impressive. Bill and I, when we got to the Hall of Fame, we were in a room with Triple H and everybody. [Kevin] Nash was in there, Steve Austin. Right away, CM Punk came up to us and introduced himself. Just a really really good guy. Bruce Prichard came up, gave him a little hug, the whole deal. Undertaker’s wife [Michelle McCool] came up.”

On how it felt after being away for so long: “It was a really good thing because we had been away for so long. With people coming up to us, Undertaker, Booker T, everybody. It was quite nice.”

As previously reported, the former WWE Superstars recently signed a WWE Legends deal said to be six years in length.