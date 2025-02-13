Demolition Reportedly Sign New Legends Deal With WWE

– Fightful reports that former WWE Superstars Demolition (Bill Eadie/Ax and Barry Darsow/Smash) have signed a legends deal with WWE. The news was first reported by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson.

The duo debuted as the Demolition tag team in WWE in early 1987. They later went to hold the WWE Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions. Both men also had singles careers under different gimmicks. Eadie also wrestled as The Masked Superstar. Meanwhile, Darsow also appeared in WWE as The Repo Man until 1993.

It appears both sides have mended fences since both wrestlers were part of a CTE lawsuit against WWE that was later dismissed.

The WWE Legends deal would enable the former tag champs to be featured as new WWE action figures and merchandise, appear in new WWE video games, and more. A new Legends deal would also pave the way for the tag team to eventually be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, now that both sides are working together again and a Legends deal has been signed.