Deonna Purrazzo Reportedly Set To Be Free Agent In January

Deonna Purrazzo is set to explore the free agent market at the start of the year, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Purrazzo’s contract with Impact Wrestling is set to expire at the end of the year, and that no deal has been reached. The report notes that Purrazzo is intending to try the free agent market.

The report notes that some believed she was going to stay with Impact as she is featured on graphics for TNA, which is what the company will rebrand to at Hard to Kill. However, her last contracted dates on her deal are this weekend’s Impact Final Resolution tapings. Those close to the situation say things have stayed amicable between the two sides and the door seems open for a potential deal or a return.

Purrazzo is a three-time Impact Knockouts Champion and a one-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. She has previously worked with WWE, AEW, ROH, AAA and Stardom among other companies.