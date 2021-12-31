Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rok-C Set For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks

Deonna Purrazzo will battle Rok-C on two weeks in Impact Wrestling. It was announced on last night’s episode of Impact that the match, which was set up at ROH Final Battle, will take place on the January 13th episode of the show.

Purrazzo confronted Rok-C at Final Battle and said she wanted a winner takes all match with the ROH World Champion. Purrazzo is currently the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and is competing against Mickie James for the Impact Knockouts Championship at Hard to Kill next weekend.

The match between the two will be taped on January 9th at the post-Hard to Kill tapings.