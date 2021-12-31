wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rok-C Set For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks
December 31, 2021 | Posted by
Deonna Purrazzo will battle Rok-C on two weeks in Impact Wrestling. It was announced on last night’s episode of Impact that the match, which was set up at ROH Final Battle, will take place on the January 13th episode of the show.
Purrazzo confronted Rok-C at Final Battle and said she wanted a winner takes all match with the ROH World Champion. Purrazzo is currently the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and is competing against Mickie James for the Impact Knockouts Championship at Hard to Kill next weekend.
The match between the two will be taped on January 9th at the post-Hard to Kill tapings.
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE No Longer Requiring Weekly COVID-19 Tests, New Testing Policy Similar To NFL
- Bret Hart On What He’s Most Proud Of In His Wrestling Career, His Heel Run In WWE In 1997
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Could’ve Defeated WCW Without Steve Austin, Bret Hart’s Impact On Austin’s Rise To Stardom
- Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free