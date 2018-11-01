Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Details on When Daniel Bryan Decided Not Go To WWE Crown Jewel & Why

November 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Daniel Bryan Smackdown 32718

Daniel Bryan reportedly made his decision not to go to Saudi Arabia before news broke of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bryan felt uncomfortable at Saudi Arabia’s treatment of homosexuals and the handling of Sami Zayn not being allowed to compete in the country. He also reportedly wanted to lose to The Miz back at Super Show-Down in Melbourne.

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, WWE, WWE Crown Jewel, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading