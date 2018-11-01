wrestling / News
Details on When Daniel Bryan Decided Not Go To WWE Crown Jewel & Why
Daniel Bryan reportedly made his decision not to go to Saudi Arabia before news broke of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bryan felt uncomfortable at Saudi Arabia’s treatment of homosexuals and the handling of Sami Zayn not being allowed to compete in the country. He also reportedly wanted to lose to The Miz back at Super Show-Down in Melbourne.