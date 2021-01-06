wrestling / News
Details on Ethan Page’s Impact Status and Hard to Kill Match
January 6, 2021 | Posted by
Ethan Page is set to take on the Karate Man at Impact Hard to Kill, and a new report has details on his status with the company. Fightful Select reports that while Page will be facing his alter ego for the match, Page has already exited the company and the match was filmed back at the November Impact Wrestling tapings.
Page will not at Hard to Kill next weekend, and most of Hard to Kill will be filmed at tapings this month.
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg and Drew McIntyre Segment From RAW Hurt By Timing Issues, Details On Original Plan
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan Taken Away On A Stretcher After Attack From The Empire At NJPW New Year Dash
- Brodie Lee Jr Trains With Liv Morgan & Tyson Kidd, His Mother Explains His AEW Contract
- Eric Bischoff On Being Surprised By Goldberg’s Rise In WCW, What Led To The nWo’s Downfall