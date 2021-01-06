wrestling / News

Details on Ethan Page’s Impact Status and Hard to Kill Match

January 6, 2021
Ethan Page is set to take on the Karate Man at Impact Hard to Kill, and a new report has details on his status with the company. Fightful Select reports that while Page will be facing his alter ego for the match, Page has already exited the company and the match was filmed back at the November Impact Wrestling tapings.

Page will not at Hard to Kill next weekend, and most of Hard to Kill will be filmed at tapings this month.

