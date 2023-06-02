Details on AEW Double or Nothing Attendance, Gate and More

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on several business metrics for AEW Double or Nothing, which happened this past Sunday in Las Vegas. The PPV had an attendance of 10,550 people, with 9,000 paid. This was a gate of around $900,000. The show performed better than Revolution, which had around 8,000 paid for a gate of $800,000 in San Francisco. However, it was far below the last two Double or Nothing PPVs in Vegas, which sold out instantly.

Movie theater numbers were also up from Revolution. That show had around 5,000 viewers at 300 theaters, earning between $120,000 and $125,000. Double or Nothing had 5,500 viewers at 240 theaters, earning around $138,000. It was up 37.1%.