Details On Why Tag Team Match Was Pulled From AEW Dynamite

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was originally set to feature a tag team match, with FTR taking on Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson. However, the match never aired on the broadcast and it wasn’t mentioned by the commentary team.

According to PWInsider, the match was pulled due to AEW’s medical protocols, but the company still plans to hold the match in the future. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that it’s unknown if the ‘medical protocols’ were related to COVID-19, but it was possible.

It’s unknown which wrestler had to be pulled, except that it’s not either member of FTR. The team are set to face Rock n Roll Express on Saturday, and there are rumors they might appear at The WRLD on GCW on Sunday to continue their feud with the Briscoes.