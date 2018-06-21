Details on Who Put Together The Women’s Matches at WWE MITB

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE women were pulled from live events in order to get in practice for the WWE MITB PPV. TJ Wilson and Fit Finlay in charge of putting the women’s WWE MITB match, while Finlay laid out the Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey match. Both matches were laid out and heavily practiced. Asuka vs. Carmella has not practiced ahead of time, and there is no word on who produced the match.