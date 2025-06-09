Details On Reaction To Mr. Iguana’s WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Appearance

Mr. Iguana got quite a response at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide, and a new report has details on the backstage reaction. Iguana was part of the opening match, teaming with Octagon Jr. and Aero Star to defeat Dragon Lee, Cruz Tel Toro, and Lince Dorado. The audience got very loud for Iguana’s act, and Fightful Select reports that the response was not unnoticed backstage.

According to the site, the reaction internally to Iguana’s appearance was “we have to get him to the Intuit Dome for a Money in the Bank appearance.” The way his performance was received on social media received a lot of praise and one NXT source told Sean Ross Sapp that they’ll be pushing for him to appear on the brand. Iquana was said to be popular among the roster as well, with many pictures together being taken. He is said to have been approached for dozens of pics when he was seated behind commentary at Money in the Bank and higher-ups said he was a “pleasure” to work with and happy to do any promotional work they needed, resulting in a busy day for him.

It was also noted that Iguana’s T-Shirt sold exceptionally well and there have already been discussions about how to appropriately merchandise him, including puppets of Yesca.