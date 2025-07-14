Details On Red Velvet’s Injury, When It Happened

Red Velvet is currently out of action due to injury, and a new report has some details on when and where it happened. As noted, the ROH Women’s TV Champion was announced last week as not cleared to compete at Supercard Of Honor. A match was held to crown an interim champion on Friday’s show, with Mina Shirakawa picking up the win. An update on the injury was reported on The WOR over the weekend.

According to the report, the injury occurred during Velvet’s match with Kira at the AEW, NJPW, and CMLL show on June 22nd. Velvet suffered a neck injury and there is no news as to the severity of the status. With an interim champion having been crowned, it could be a longer amount of time but that is not confirmed by anyone as of yet.

Shirakawa and Velvet will compete to determine the undisputed champion once Velvet is cleared to return.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Red Velvet for a quick and full recovery.