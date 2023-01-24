Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short

The Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley was cut short on WWE Raw XXX, and a new report has details on why. The cage match was set to take place on tonight’s show, but the match never took place thanks to an attack by Damage CTRL that took Lynch out before the match could start.

According to Fightful; Select, WWE had to call an audible on the situation because the Tribal Court segment with the Bloodline ran long and several segments needed to be edited.

That situation most affected Bayley vs. Lynch, and they were in a spot where they could work an angle to set up a full match or do a cage match that only ran about a minute or two. They decided to go with the angle instead.