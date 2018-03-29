Details On Why WWE Is Allowing Sami Zayn To Sell El Generico Merchandise

In the latest edition of the New Age Insiders podcast (via Sportskeeda), the hosts spoke about why WWE is allowing Sami Zayn to sell El Generico merchandise on ProWrestlingTees.com. El Generico returned to social media shortly after Sami was “fired” on Smackdown Live last week.

Hello amigos! – EG WEB TRANSLATE — El Generico (@ElGenerico) March 26, 2018

Get your @ElGenerico T Shirts at https://t.co/Zzp8JVv6Cz! Mucho dinero for the orphans is muy bueno. Olé! pic.twitter.com/xEusYq11MK — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 26, 2018

According to the hosts, Zayn doesn’t make a lot from WWE merchandise and gets most of his money from participating at live events. Since he and Kevin Owens are being held off shows to sell the firing storyline, Zayn is making less as a result. With his appearances until Wrestlemania limited, WWE allowed him to bring back the Generico account and start selling t-shirts. There is now only one episode of Smackdown Live left before Wrestlemania, which means there’s a limited amount of time to get El Generico merchandise.