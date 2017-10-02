Details on When The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega’s NJPW Contracts Expire

– According to Fightful, here is some contract expiration news for NJPW including the Young Bucks (don’t too sweet me for legal reasons), Kenny Omega and more…

* The Young Bucks’ contracts run through 2018.

* Kenny Omega’s contract runs through January 2018.

* Rocky Romero’s contract runs through January 2018.

* Jim Ross’ contract with AXS TV to do commentary work for NJPW runs through January 2018.