Details on When The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega’s NJPW Contracts Expire
October 2, 2017 | Posted by
– According to Fightful, here is some contract expiration news for NJPW including the Young Bucks (don’t too sweet me for legal reasons), Kenny Omega and more…
* The Young Bucks’ contracts run through 2018.
* Kenny Omega’s contract runs through January 2018.
* Rocky Romero’s contract runs through January 2018.
* Jim Ross’ contract with AXS TV to do commentary work for NJPW runs through January 2018.