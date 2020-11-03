Dewey Foley Says He Voted For the First Time, Barack Obama Responds

Dewey Foley has recorded his vote for tomorrow’s elections, and he got a notable response to his public acknowledgment of such in Barack Obama. Foley, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and a current member of the WWE writing team, posted to Twitter to note that he’s voted for the first time in the 2020 elections and urged others to vote as well. The 44th president then retweeted the post, congratulating Foley on his first exercising of his right as you can see below.

Foley noted that he was supporting the Democratic ticket, posting:

“First time voting, in the books. In a state where my vote could make a difference. It could’ve taken 4 minutes, 4 hours, 4 days or more. The next 4 years of our country are at stake, and the consequences could last a lifetime. VOTE. #VoteEarlyDay

#BidenHarris2020”