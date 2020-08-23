wrestling / News
Diamante and Ivelisse Win AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup on Dynamite (Pics, Video)
The first ever AEW Women’s World Tag Team Cup is now complete, and the winners are Diamante and Ivelisse. The two defeated Brandi Rhodes and Allie in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to claim the cup. They defeated Dasha & Rachael Ellering and Anna Jay & Tay Conti in the previous two rounds.
.@DiamanteLAX wipes out Allie!
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 23, 2020
.@TheBrandiRhodes with the spear!
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 23, 2020
A BIG tornado suplex by @DiamanteLAX!
Are Diamante & @RealIvelisse your pick to win?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/L5eojirUUB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
Can the Nightmare SIsters end this now?!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1uaTuHzGmY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
.@DiamanteLAX & @RealIvelisse are STILL IN THIS FIGHT!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/d2KflHYphu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
This win means everything to @DiamanteLAX & @RealIvelisse.
For them.
For the people.
For the legacy.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1Vh7zfokI8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
