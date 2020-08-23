wrestling / News

Diamante and Ivelisse Win AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup on Dynamite (Pics, Video)

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Ivelisse Diamante

The first ever AEW Women’s World Tag Team Cup is now complete, and the winners are Diamante and Ivelisse. The two defeated Brandi Rhodes and Allie in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to claim the cup. They defeated Dasha & Rachael Ellering and Anna Jay & Tay Conti in the previous two rounds.

