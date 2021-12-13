DDP Gets Married in Surprise Wedding

Diamond Dallas Page is a wedded man, getting married to his girlfriend in a surprise (for her) wedding. DDP issued a press release to Wrestling Inc announcing that he arranged a surprise wedding last Thursday to his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon. Page and his daughter organized the wedding at a hotel in Chattanooga, Tennesse.

The announcement notes that the two “rented out the entire boutique hotel, The Dwell, in Chattanooga, TN. Created a false invitation to a ‘friend’s red and white Christmas themed party.’ Then invited a 115 of the couples’ closest friends and family to a very real ‘black and white’ wedding.”

Among the guests were Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, Marc Mero, Harold ‘Ice Train’ Hogue, nZo, Big Cass, Ace Austin, Eric Watts, Court TV’s Julie Grant, Gia Miller and Hollywood Yates.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple. The full press release is below: