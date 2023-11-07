Diamond Mine Officially Join WWE Raw Roster

The Diamond Mine have made their migration to Monday nights official, signing with the Raw brand on this week’s show. Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers appeared on tonight’s show and signed on with the brand before Brutus and Julius faced DIY.

The Creeds were able to beat Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, though their win came after Ludwig Kaiser attacked Gargano behind the referee (and the Creeds’) back. Nile, meanwhile, will be part of tonight’s Women’s Battle Royal to determine Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship opponent at Survivor Series.