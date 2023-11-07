wrestling / News
Diamond Mine Officially Join WWE Raw Roster
The Diamond Mine have made their migration to Monday nights official, signing with the Raw brand on this week’s show. Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers appeared on tonight’s show and signed on with the brand before Brutus and Julius faced DIY.
The Creeds were able to beat Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, though their win came after Ludwig Kaiser attacked Gargano behind the referee (and the Creeds’) back. Nile, meanwhile, will be part of tonight’s Women’s Battle Royal to determine Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship opponent at Survivor Series.
THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pzEl5hIJAQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2023
It IS official.
Welcome @JuliusCreedWWE, @BrutusCreedwwe & @ivynile_wwe to #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/SxCWZVeHvu
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Reveals WWE Wrestlers Who Hide Under the Ring Get Snacks, Undertaker Got ‘Good Food’
- Corey Graves Is Willing To Bury The Hatchet With CM Punk If He Returns, Remembers Bray Wyatt & Jon Huber
- Possible Spoiler On NXT Stars Set To Be At WWE Raw
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why There Isn’t A Language Barrier When Wrestling In Japan