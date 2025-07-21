Diego Hill On His Reaction To MLW Contract Offer After Summer Of the Beasts Match

Diego Hill received an offer from MLW for a contract after facing KUSHIDA at Summer Of the Beasts, and he recently spoke about his reaction to the moment. Hill signed with the company after being offered the deal from Cesar Duran right after the match, and he spoke about the moment and more in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds. You can see highlights below:

On his immediate reaction: “I was speechless. I never thought in my pro wrestling years, going on five and a half years now, expecting a big company like MLW to get eyes on me, get an opportunity, and immediately signing me after a performance. That’s one of the reasons why I always tell my students, every opportunity you get, you have to give it your best. If you don’t, you never know if you’ll get that chance again. Thankfully, I was given that chance.”

On his goals in MLW: “My goal is to make history in MLW. Not just wrestle the legends and top stars, but becoming a champion, becoming the longest reigning champion, a double champion. Do the impossible. Make history, whether it be something old or new, I want to go for it and I want Diego Hill’s name on it.”