Digital Media Title Match Added To Impact Final Resolution
Impact Wrestling has announced a Digital Media title match for Final Resolution, as Tommy Dreamer defends against Deaner. The event happens on December 9. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner
* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr
BREAKING: @CodyDeaner faces @THETOMMYDREAMER for the Digital Media Championship at #FinalResolution on December 9 LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and FITE from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/nrdMQaHBR3 pic.twitter.com/ZmzxhdXyOA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 27, 2023
