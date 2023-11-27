wrestling / News

Digital Media Title Match Added To Impact Final Resolution

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Final Resolution Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a Digital Media title match for Final Resolution, as Tommy Dreamer defends against Deaner. The event happens on December 9. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner
* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Final Resolution, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading