– It looks like AEW World Champion MJF got into it with Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Dannis over the weekend on Twitter. Danis started the feud when he initially tweeted earlier today, “If I ever see [MJF] in person I am rearranging his face.”

MJF later responded, “Who’s this pussy?” Dannis then tweeted in response, “Hey [Tony Khan,] Why don’t i come on the next [AEW] show and absolutely destroy this failed chip and dales stripper with b***h tits on the mic and then break every bone in his body?”

Danis is 2-0 as an MMA fighter. His last fight was a submission win over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019. You can view their Twitter exchange below:

