Dixie Carter Announces Passing Of Her Mother Janice, Former President and CEO of Panda Energy

In a post on Facebook, former TNA President Dixie Carter announced that her mother, Janice Carter, has passed away. Janice was the President and CEO of Panda Energy with the company owned TNA Wrestling.

Dixie wrote: “I’m heartbroken that my precious mama passed away last night. I’m heartbroken for all selfish reasons. I will miss her in more ways than I could ever count. It’s such a surreal feeling and I know the weight of it has not hit me yet. I will survive knowing she is with God and surrounded by her family in heaven. Please pray for our family as we have lost our Honies, our rock. She was the most amazing mom and I have been so blessed in countless ways by her. She loved her family fiercely and there was nothing more important except her love for God. She was beautiful, smart, a great businesswoman, giving, tough, and always helping others. I will live every day for the rest of my life trying to do the same and to make you proud. I love you so much, mama. I’m going to miss you like crazy!!“