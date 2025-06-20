wrestling / News
Dixie Carter Comments On TNA’s 23rd Anniversary: ‘I Love You Very, Very Much’
Dixie Carter took to social media to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of TNA’s founding. The promotion launched with its first show as “NWA Total Nonstop Action” on June 19th, 2002 and TNA posted a video this morning featuring several stars from the company giving happy birthday messages.
Carter, who was the president of the company from 2003 to 2017, took to Twitter to reply to the video, writing:
“Happy birthday @ThisIsTNA. Congrats and thank you to every single person who made 23 YEARS possible. TNA, I love you very, very much too!!”
Happy birthday @ThisIsTNA. Congrats and thank you to every single person who made 23 YEARS possible. TNA, I love you very, very much too!! 💙💙
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) June 19, 2025
