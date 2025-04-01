wrestling / News
DJ Vlad Shares Direct Messages To Counter Booker T’s Claim He Turned Down Interview Offer
Booker T recently said that he turned down an interview from wrestling media personality DJ Vlad, but Vlad has DMs that disagree. Booker said on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast while talking about Swerve Strickland’s appearance that he was offered money to be on the show but turned it down, because he didn’t want to be “exploited” and “”have him make me look like a fool in front of the world.”
Vlad posted to Twitter to counteract Booker’s claim, sharing DMs from July of 2020 that appear to depict Booker being willing to do an interview. Vlad wrote:
“Booker T is lying. Booker was excited to do VladTV and was at the studio with our cameraman. I ran late that day, which is why the interview never happened. Here is the DM of the conversation in 2020.”
Booker T is lying. Booker was excited to do VladTV and was at the studio with our cameraman. I ran late that day, which is why the interview never happened. Here is the DM of the conversation in 2020. pic.twitter.com/3lVzTUPaUW
— DJ Vlad (@djvlad) April 1, 2025
