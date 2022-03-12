D’Lo Brown Doesn’t Think He’s Done Enough to Warrant a WWE Hall of Fame Induction

– During an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar D’Lo Brown discussed being a part of the Nation of Domination, why former leader Farooq (aka Ron Simmons) was such an inspirational figure for his career, and his thoughts regarding a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

D’Lo Brown on the Nation of Domination and Ron Simmons: “All Hall of Famers. All top talent, all guys that I was fortunate enough and blessed enough to be around, and first and foremost is Ron Simmons. I mean, to have that man as your mentor, your life coach, your pseudo-father, it doesn’t get any better than that. And mind you, the whole time, I idolized this man growing up. So to have the opportunity to go from watching him, hell, I was in the arena when he won the WCW World Title From Big Van Vader in Baltimore, Maryland. I was there as a fan. So to go from that to five years later, standing in another ring in the same building, standing next to the man – surreal.”

Brown on why he was inspired by Simmons: “He showed people of color that you could be good at this, and he became that shining light and he opened the door, you know? Myself, and there’s a bunch of others that go, ‘I did this. I got into this because if Ron could do it, then there’s a path already laid for me to be able to do it.’ And man, they say never meet your heroes, I’m so glad I met mine.”

His thoughts on a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I don’t think I’ve done enough the business to warrant a Hall of Fame Induction. I mean, just my opinion.”

On his past work in stables such as the Nation or Aces & Eights: “Someone said to me the other day, they said, ‘you’re always in a group that’s over.’ And I’m just like, ‘I’m lucky to be around.’ I don’t know what it is. I never ask why, if you ask why, the answer you get may end it. But I enjoyed my time in the Nation, Aces & Eights, The Gangstas. I mean, R.O.D. in Japan. If you don’t know, we were Bullet Club before Bullet Club. Google it. And so, I’m very fortunate where I’ve been in my career. Someone called me the other day, they called me the Forrest Gump of wrestling because no matter what, I’m always around somebody. Like, every one of the Dark Side of The Ring’s, you could go ask D-Lo for a comment because he knew that person.”