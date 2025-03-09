– During a recent chat with Conrad Thompson on The False Finish, former WWE Superstar D’Lo Brown spoke about a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction. Brown stated he’d only go into the WWE Hall of Fame if the late Darren Drozdov, aka former WWE Superstar Droz, could go into the Hall of Fame with him as well.

Brown stated, “I have never, ever — this part, I’ve never said ever anywhere. You’ve got a breaking, new exclusive here. If I am ever fortunate enough to go into the WWE Hall of Fame, I am only going in if Darren can go in with me.”

Drozdov suffered a career ending injury during a powerbomb spot in a match with D’Lo Brown. He was sadly paralyzed from the neck down as a result of the bump. He was later able to regain movement in his arms and upper body. Drozdov passed away in 2023. He was 54 years old.