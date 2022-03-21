Doc Gallows On Mila Kunis Producing The Gimmicks Animated Series

It was previously reported that Toonstar and Sixth Wall are producing a new animated NFT series called The Gimmicks, which features The Good Brothers, Rocky Romero and nZo. It was noted in that press release that Mila Kunis is one of the executive producers. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Gallows spoke about Kunis being involved with the project. Here are highlights:

Gallows on how he, Karl Anderson and Romero got involved: “We met the Toonstar team, we actually met them through nZo. Then Talk ‘n Shop started taking point on the project, and we started putting it all together. There were a lot of different outlets at first that they were looking to release this thing. It ended up landing with… Rocky is a resident crypto/NFT expert. But the way the world has moved, and the economy has moved, and everything has changed, this was like the best opportunity to make this thing out there and get it live.”

Gallows on the release schedule: “The fact that there’s a new episode dropping every week, and every Friday it’s fan interactive. Where you can choose the career path, the next chapter so to speak. I think the interactive element is really cool. And having Mila Kunis onboard certainly does not hurt the cause for The Good Brothers and team Talk ‘n Shop.”

Romero on criticism over using NFTs: “I know we are getting some flack of people saying NFTs are not eco-friendly and stuff like that. So, we chose a blockchain called Solana. And that’s what this whole thing is built on. And that blockchain is extremely eco-friendly.”