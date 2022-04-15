Doc Gallows Explains How The Undertaker Injured Himself During Boneyard Match

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio show. Of course, the two had some interesting stories to share. Karl Anderson discussed AJ Styles’ reaction to drinking beer, while Doc Gallows recalled The Undertaker Injuring himself in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 (h/t Wrestling Inc).

Karl Anderson on AJ Styles drinking beer: “When we got to do The Garden and the dark main event — this is a good story,” Anderson said. “We’re in there with ‘Stone Cold; Steve Austin, me, Gallows, and AJ [Styles]. ‘Stone Cold’ hands AJ a beer. AJ doesn’t drink, and AJ looks at us and AJ goes, ‘shall I drink this?’ and I go, ‘yeah, just have a sip.’ He takes the sip, he takes the Stunner, and people react. We get to the back and he looks at us and he goes, ‘you guys lied to me. That is the worst thing I’ve ever tasted in my life! How do y’all drink those things?’”

Doc Gallows on The Undertaker hurting himself: “I remember at the time, I remember us saying – because AJ was our best buddy, like, it’s hard not to be in a stadium with a match like that,” Gallows said. “They wanted that. They deserved 80,000 people and they didn’t have it. So everyone made the best of a rotten situation and the match was cool as sh*t, I thought.

“You talk about an old-school badass dude too at the very beginning of that, because it took all night to shoot it. He punches the window out of the hearse, right? And his arm is bleeding profusely. You can see tendons. A lot of people – Karl would have quit. I mean every fifteen minutes we would stop, ice, towel, hold it on to get the bleeding to stop. Alright, let’s start going. For 8-9 hours just bleeding.”