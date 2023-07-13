wrestling / News

Dolph Ziggler, Danhausen & More Set To Appear For Headlocked Comics at SDCC

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dolph Ziggler SummerSlam Mic Image Credit: WWE

Headlocked Comics has announced talent set to appear with them at San Diego Comic-Con including Dolph Ziggler, Brody King, Danhausen, and more. Headlocked posted to Twitter to announce the appearances which also include Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo:

