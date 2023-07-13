wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler, Danhausen & More Set To Appear For Headlocked Comics at SDCC
Headlocked Comics has announced talent set to appear with them at San Diego Comic-Con including Dolph Ziggler, Brody King, Danhausen, and more. Headlocked posted to Twitter to announce the appearances which also include Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo:
Announcing our first #sdcc guest…
Appearing Thursday at booth 1901 from 2pm to 4pm, WWE superstar @HEELZiggler !! pic.twitter.com/L73WfngtGI
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) July 13, 2023
Announcing our next #SDCC guest!
Appearing at Booth 1901 on Thursday 4pm to 6pm and Friday from 12pm to 2pm…
AEW superstar, Big Bad @Brodyxking
And he’s not coming alone… pic.twitter.com/PeR1MKWxXG
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) July 13, 2023
Announcing our 3rd #SDCC guest
Appearing at Booth 1901 on Thursday from 4pm to 6pm and Friday from 12pm to 2pm..
He’s very nice. And as it turns out, also very evil. @DanhausenAD pic.twitter.com/1xv7mft5ge
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) July 13, 2023
And our first big #SDCC Exclusive…A Tales From The Road Double Feature.
Collecting @DanhausenAD & @Brodyxking TFR stories with an SDCC exclusive Wolverine homage cover by @bryansilverbax
Limited to 200 copies. These babies are gonna fly. pic.twitter.com/pYSms4ttd9
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) July 13, 2023
— Masked Republic (@maskedrepublic) July 13, 2023
Here’s a look at the exclusive print by El Terrorifico Dr. Napalm at the booth & ready to be autographed by both AEW & AAA superstars! Don’t miss @KomandercrMX & @vikingo_aaa’s @Comic_Con debuts at the @HeadlockedComic & MR booth #1901 pic.twitter.com/95XNBemWDf
— Masked Republic (@maskedrepublic) July 13, 2023
