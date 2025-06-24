wrestling

DPW Victory Lap Results 6.22.25: Adam Priest Defends World Title, More

June 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DPW Victory Lap 6-22-25 Image Credit: DPW

DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling’s latest show was DPW Victory Lap, which saw Adam Priest defend the DPW World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Durham, North Carolina show below, which aired on DPWOnDemand, per Fightful:

* Bojack & Morgan Dash def. Jackson Drake & Manny Lo

* Cedric Alexander def. BK Westbrook

* Colby Corino & Jake Something def. Kevin Blackwood & Thomas Shire

* Mad Dog Connelly def. Matt Tremont

* DPW Women’s World Championship Match: Nicole Matthews def. Dani Luna

* DPW National Championship Match: LaBron Kozone def. Trevor Lee

* DPW World Championship Match: Adam Priest def. Calvin Tankman

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Deadlock Pro Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading