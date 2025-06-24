wrestling
DPW Victory Lap Results 6.22.25: Adam Priest Defends World Title, More
DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling’s latest show was DPW Victory Lap, which saw Adam Priest defend the DPW World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Durham, North Carolina show below, which aired on DPWOnDemand, per Fightful:
* Bojack & Morgan Dash def. Jackson Drake & Manny Lo
* Cedric Alexander def. BK Westbrook
* Colby Corino & Jake Something def. Kevin Blackwood & Thomas Shire
* Mad Dog Connelly def. Matt Tremont
* DPW Women’s World Championship Match: Nicole Matthews def. Dani Luna
* DPW National Championship Match: LaBron Kozone def. Trevor Lee
* DPW World Championship Match: Adam Priest def. Calvin Tankman
DPW VICTORY LAP
SOLD OUT ❌ pic.twitter.com/X8KCO3lOCS
— James Darnell (@cmpuls3) September 18, 2022
DPW Victory Lap 2025 bojack and Morgan Dash assisted hurricanrana pic.twitter.com/Jl3nqAbw2w
— Harley quatari 📷 (@Harleyquatarii) June 23, 2025
DPW victory lap 2025 bojack Morgan dash hurricanrana to manny lo then bojack forearm mid arm then jackson Drake gets a bojack forearm pic.twitter.com/pR4ZOqyG3n
— Harley quatari 📷 (@Harleyquatarii) June 23, 2025
