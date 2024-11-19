DPW World’s Strongest Results 11.17.24: Jake Something Defends DPW Title, More

DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling held its World’s Strongest show on Sunday, with Jake Something defending the DPW World Title and more. You can see the full results from the Jersey City show below, per PW Ponderings:

* Juni Underwood def. TJ Crawford

* Andrew Everett & BK Westbrook def. 1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire

* LaBron Kozone def. Jackson Drake

* Dani Luna def. Danni Bee

* The Beast Mortos def. Rey Horus and Arez

* DPW National Championship Match: KUSHIDA def. Adam Priest via DQ

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Mike Bailey def. Titus Alexander (2-1)

* DPW World Championship Match: Jake Something def. Donovan Dijak