Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Title Match Set For MLW Superfight 2023

MLW today announced it will host a DRAGONGATE Open The Twin Gate Championship match featuring “Natural Vibes” (Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu) at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

History will be made as MLW will host the first-ever DRAGONGATE Open The Twin Gate Championship match in an MLW ring at SuperFight.

Natural Vibes, consisting of Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu, popped up on the MLW video wall at Blood & Thunder revealing they will be making their MLW debut February 4th in grand fashion with a title defense.

Getting crowds hyped with Kzy’s rapping and the Natural Vibes’ popular dancing en route to the ring, Natural Vibes may be the most popular unit in DRAGONGATE today. Upbeat, confident and oozing success, it’s hard to deny the excellence of Natural Vibes.

Rapping in Japanese to the ring, Kzy (pronounced as “kay-zee”), Kzy shows his love for hip hop in everything he does. While entertaining, Kzy is a threat on the ground with moves like the Ganjigarame (Arm trap cobra clutch) as well as in the air, with his brilliant frog splash.

Considered the leader of Natural Vibes, Kzy, is the veteran of the team, having debuted in 2006 and known for his leadership, making him the perfect counter for the outrageousness of Big Boss Shimizu.

Once a protégé of CIMA, powerhouse wrestler Big Boss is the heavy hitter for the Natural Vibes faction. Anchoring a staggering six championship teams in DRAGONGATE, Big Boss is a signature tag team competitor. Look for Big Boss to unleash destruction as he hopes to deploy his marquee Shotput Slam (variation of a running chokeslam) or Big Boss Bomb on his MLW challengers February 4th.

While known for his devastation, Big Boss has a fun side, known for his humor and multi-colored hair. With their goal of one day being champions and fighting around the world, now their dream is realized as they defend `their tag team champion stateside in MLW for the first-time ever.

League officials are in talks with several potential challengers for a match.

Who will sign the dotted line? Stay tuned!

Experience Natural Vibes’ debut LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!