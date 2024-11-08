wrestling / News
Dragon Kid Suffers Neck Injury, Taiji Ishimori To Face Mystery Opponent At NJPW Show
November 8, 2024 | Posted by
Dragon Kid is out of action with a neck injury, which means Taiji Ishimori will face a mystery opponent at his NJPW show. Ishimori will compete in five matches at Superhuman Taiji Ishimori Gets Ridiculous on November 12th, and one of them was meant to be Dragon Kid. However, NJPW announced that due to the neck injury, Ishimori will now face an opponent to be revealed in the main event.
The preview reads:
“As a result of a neck injury sustained by original opponent Dragon Kid, Taiji Ishimori’s main event special singles match will be against a mystery opponent on November 12. It’s a night full of mystery and will end in kind- just who will step up to face the Bone Soldier in Shinjuku FACE?”