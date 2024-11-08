Dragon Kid Suffers Neck Injury, Taiji Ishimori To Face Mystery Opponent At NJPW Show

Dragon Kid is out of action with a neck injury, which means Taiji Ishimori will face a mystery opponent at his NJPW show. Ishimori will compete in five matches at Superhuman Taiji Ishimori Gets Ridiculous on November 12th, and one of them was meant to be Dragon Kid. However, NJPW announced that due to the neck injury, Ishimori will now face an opponent to be revealed in the main event.

