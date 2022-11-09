DragonGate Star La Estrella Set For MLW Blood & Thunder

A DragonGate star is set to compete at MLW Blood & Thunder in La Estrella. MLW has announced that La Estrella will compete at the January 7th show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The full announcement (which includes an apparent typo suggesting the event takes place on October 30th, which was the date of MLW Fightland) is below:

DragonGate’s La Estrella added to Blood & Thunder in Philly

January 7 event features a FUSION TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced DragonGate’s La Estrella will be in action at MLW Blood & Thunder this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

The bridge between MLW and DragonGate extends this January as La Estrella makes his Philadelphia debut at Blood & Thunder.

La Estrella is one of DragonGate’s most promising stars. A cutting edge high-flyer Estrella mixes Japanese wrestling and lucha for a thrilling blend of blistering speed and innovation.

A high-caliber middleweight, league officials are in talks with several middleweights about a potential big fight for Philly with Estrella.

La Estrella’s goal is simple: represent DragonGate with excellence and, perhaps win gold in his campaign of combat in America.

Who will La Estrella square off against?

Find out Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!