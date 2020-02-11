Drew McIntyre on Possibly Bringing Back ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme for WrestleMania, Reveals His Favorite Wrestler When He Was A Kid

In a fan Q&A for WWE On FOX, Drew McIntyre answered questions on his favorite wrestlers as a kid as well as possibly bringing back the “Broken Dreams” theme for WrestleMania.

On his favorite wrestlers as a kid: “I was a big Bret Hart fan as a kid, he was my favorite wrestler, that was when I was really young. I liked Hogan and Warrior but they weren’t necessarily my favorite. I wasn’t necessarily as drawn to the larger than life guys as I was the guys who were experts in the ring like Bret was my favorite, Shawn Michaels. I didn’t understand at the time why I was so into them and as I got older, I think I understood that I liked stories as a kid, and they were telling stories within the ring in such a way that it kept me entertained and I was always drawn more to the guys that could get it done in the ring.”

On bringing back the “Broken Dreams” theme for WrestleMania: “I keep seeing the “Broken Dreams” thing every day for years I’ve seen this on social media and people ask me on the street, it’s just, it doesn’t work for my character now, I love the song too, but it’s a little too slow, and the lyrics kind of match my story, so that’s very interesting, so I think WrestleMania would be a really cool place for it. And it would be cool that the crowd would probably know the words since I assume everybody knows every single word because you tweet me so often about it, so yes, “Broken Dreams” at ‘Mania would be awesome.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE on FOX with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.