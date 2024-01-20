Drew McIntyre On Why He Thinks His Current Character is Compelling

In an interview with ReviewSTL (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre spoke about his heel character in WWE and why he thinks it’s the most compelling he’s been in a long time.

He said: “100%. I always kind of compete with myself. I don’t really compete with anyone else on the roster. It’s just, I’ll never be number one because I’m always competing with myself. Looking across the board, WWE in general, but specifically on Raw, everybody is upping their game. Be it on the microphone, be it from a character perspective. Be it from the in-ring game. It’s awesome to see because it’s a three hour show and it’s not easy to sit down and watch a three hour wrestling show. It’s like watching a three-hour film, no matter how good it is, a Martin Scorcese number. ‘Wow, that was really good, but it was long.’ These days, we have so many different characters, unique storytelling going on. For me, personally, this is the most compelling character-wise I’ve felt in a very long time because of the different approach we’re taking telling stories, which is to make it as real as possible because if it’s real to the superstar, they’re feeling it and the audience will be with them.“