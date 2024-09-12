Drew McIntyre On How Breaking His Neck Changed His Outlook On Wrestling

Drew McIntyre says his 2016 broken neck changed how he approached his approach to wrestling. McIntyre suffered the neck injury before he returned to WWE, and he told Chris Van Vliet on Insight that the injury changed how he approached his physical regimen. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the injury changed his physical regimen: “I always worked out hard. More like diet wise was such a difference maker for me. The key was breaking my neck initially. That kind of helped me in a lot of ways. People would ask me for advice. I was like, you know what really was a turning point in my life? Breaking my neck. Getting fired and breaking my neck. There’s two things I recommend for you to truly find your potential.”

On how it changed his mindset on wrestling: “If I stand in front of Brock [Lesnar], am I believable? More than a lot of people. But no, I can do better than that. I’m going to build my body up to look the part. If I step in front of Brock, people are going to go, I believe he can beat him up… Fast forward a few years and I eliminated Brock from the Rumble.”